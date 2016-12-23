The Vaudevillains Puppets Video, Fans on Best Female Superstar of 2016, Nia Jax

– The puppet versions of Aiden English and Simon Gotch try to spread some Christmas cheer backstage at a recent WWE event in this new video:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who was the best female Superstar of 2016 – Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. As of this writing, 34% voted for The Boss while 23% voted for Nikki, 19% for Charlotte, 8% for Becky and 5% for Bayley.

– Nia Jax posted the following on Instagram today about getting booed and being different:

Every city, every night, the boos get louder and louder. You boo my realness. You boo my potential. You boo my dominance. But mainly, you boo me, because I’m different. You’re right, I am different and I’m a beast. You keep cheering the little girls and booing me. And I’ll keep being different. #NotLikeMostGirls #JaxsJungle #NiaJax

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 139 times, 139 visits today)