The Rack Radio Show Podcast Christmas Special Reviewing WWE Roadblock

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with JINGLE ALL THE RACK with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & TNA brought to us by Gerweck.net & TNASylum.net which includes:

*Total Non-Stop Deletion DVD

*WWE Chairz

*Zack Ryder Injury Update

*New RAW Tag Titles

*WWE Hall of Fame Tickets on Sale & who should go in

And More!

We also reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Roadblock Pay Per View which featured Charlotte vs Sasha Banks in an Ironman Match for the Womens Championship, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship & More! Joining us was the All Red Elf aka The Intern aka KaneKittens.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Nattie admiting the truth, La Luchadora takes down Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles destroys James Ellsworth, The Miz reveals who Renee Young is dating & More. We will also have the NXT Rundown featuring the new Number One Contender & More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of Jingle all The Rack aka The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack122216.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)