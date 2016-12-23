Randy Orton Acoustic Theme Song, Changes to RAW Holiday Live Events, Jamie Noble

– From the new “WWE: Uncaged: album on iTunes, WWE Music just posted this acoustic version of Randy Orton’s “Voices” theme song:

– WWE’s Jamie Noble turns 40 years old today while wrestling legend The Great Muta turns 54.

– Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been pulled from Wednesday’s WWE live event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. An eight-person match will take place instead with Sasha, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Liv Morgan from WWE NXT vs. Charlotte, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Emmalina. Curtis Axel, Neville and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann have also been added to a twelve-man match. Below is the updated card, which should be the same card for other post-Christmas live events:

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for his WWE Universal Title

* The New Day vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

* Street Fight: Chris Jericho vs. Seth Rollins

* Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn

* Rusev vs. Big Cass

* Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Alicia Fox, Bayley vs. Charlotte, Emmalina, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, Darren Young with Bob Backlund vs. Neville, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil, Primo, Epico

* Big Show will also be appearing

