TNA to Release Special Hardy House DVD, Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Aron Rex

Dec 22, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest episode of TNA’s “My First Day” features Aron Rex talking to McKenzie Mitchell:

– Tonight’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature a “Best of 2016” theme while the December 29th episode will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion.

– Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that footage was just filmed for an upcoming “House Hardy” DVD in 2017. Matt confirmed the DVD with this tweet and PWInsider reports that extras and deleted scenes are expected to be included.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 166 times, 166 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad