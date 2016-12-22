TNA Officially Announces First Tapings of 2017

TNA announced the following:

IMPACT WRESTLING RETURNS TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS JANUARY 5-8 & 10-12 for LIVE TV and PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS

WHAT:

Be part of the adrenaline-pumping action January 5-8 & 10-12 as the Stars and Knockouts of IMPACT WRESTLING return to Soundstage 20 on the backlot at Universal Studios, Florida for seven days of televised events, including the LIVE broadcast of IMPACT WRESTLING on Thursday, January 5, airing at 8/7c on Pop AND the LIVE broadcast of January One Night Only Pay-Per-View!

WHEN:

January 5 – 8

January 10-12

Thursday, January 5

Event starts at 7 p.m. ET

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 6

Event starts at 7 p.m. ET

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 7

Matinee

Event starts at 1 p.m. ET

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. ET

Evening show

Event starts at 7 p.m. ET

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 8

Matinee

Event starts at 1 p.m. ET

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. ET

Evening show

Event starts at 7 p.m. ET

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 1o

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 11

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 12

Event starts at 6 p.m. ET

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. ET

*Times are subject to change. Updates on any changes can be found at impactwrestling.com and on all of IMPACT’s social media channels @IMPACTWRESTLING

WHERE:

Soundstage 20, located on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando.

TICKETS:

Admission to the event is complimentary.

VIP EXPERIENCE:

A limited number of VIP Experiences are available for $129 at ShopTNA.com

The ultimate VIP Experience includes:

-Priority seating to the LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING broadcast and all other TNA events inside Soundstage 20 at Universal Studios, Florida.

-A special VIP credential

-A commemorative event poster

-A nightly meet-and-greet photo and autograph session with a select IMPACT WRESTLING Star or Knockout

Questions about our VIP experience?

Contact: Amy Zack (azack@tnawrestling.com)

WHO:

IMPACT WRESTLING features a diverse roster of professional athletes and entertainers including Jeff and Matt Hardy, Ethan Carter III (EC3), Bobby Lashley, Drew Galloway, James Storm, The Miracle Mike Bennett, Moose, the best female wrestlers in the world – the TNA Knocknouts – featuring Gail Kim, Maria Kanellis Bennett, and Brandi Rhodes! You’ll also see the likes of TNA’s no limits high-flying X-Division Stars like DJZ.