This Day In Wrestling History – December 22nd

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW/NWO Monday Nitro (3.5 TV rating) beats WWF RAW (3.1 rating). On RAW, Commissioner Sgt. Slaughter orders Shawn Michaels to defend his European Championship against Triple H. Michaels obliges, by laying down and intentionally losing the title.

2000 – Mike Rapada defeats Sabu, to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

2007 – In a Ladder Match on OVW TV, Southern Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana defeats his former partner, Shawn Spears, to gain control of the titles.

2008 – Ultimo Guerrero defeats Dos Caras, Jr., to become the new CMLL World Heavyweight Champion. Guerrero ends Dos Caras, Jr’s title reign at 533 days, and begins his own 963-day reign as champion (ending with a loss to Hector Garza August 12, 2011).

2010 – On WWE’s annual Tribute to the Troops, Mark Henry wins a 15-man Battle Royal. An arm wrestling match between Kane and Major General Grimsley ended as a no-contest. And in the main event, a six-man tag team match, the team of Randy Orton, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio defeat the team of Wade Barrett, The Miz, and Alberto Del Rio.

2011 – This evening’s Impact Wrestling has the quarterfinals of the TNA Wild Card Tag Team Tournament. The team of A.J. Styles and Kazarian defeat Christopher Daniels and Rob Van Dam (RVD turned on Daniels); in the other matchup, Eric Young and ODB defeat Anarquia and Shannon Moore (Moore refused to help Anarquia during the match).

2014 – On this evening’s A RAW CHRISTMAS, Dolph Ziggler defeats Luke Harper, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In the evening’s main event, Bray Wyatt defeats Dean Ambrose in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

2015 – On a special Super SmackDown Live, The New Day defeat The Lucha Dragons, to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. In a Triple Threat Match, Dean Ambrose defeats Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens, to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 4-time CMLL World Tag Team Champion Mistico (34 years old); 3-time NWA World Tag Team Champion “Casanova” Chris Nelson (42 years old); and 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champion & current WWE RAW performer Luke Gallows (33 years old).

SOURCES: wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

(Visited 76 times, 76 visits today)