The Rock Makes List, Nikki Bella’s Secret Muscle Workout, WWE Stock

– Nikki Bella shows off her secret butt muscle workout in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– WWE stock was down 0.32% on Wednesday, closing at $18.87 per share. The high was $19.07 and the low was $18.76.

– Creativity Magazine has named The Rock to their 2016 “50 Most Creative People of the Year” list. They wrote the following on The Great One, calling his nod a no-brainer:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)