The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Divas Season 6 Episode 6 Review Podcast

Dec 22, 2016 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 6. Topics on the show included:

*The Bella Twins weren’t properly trained in education
*Maryse helps Naomi get over her nervousness on set
*Brie & Nikki take an IQ test
*Lana & Rusev go all Nashvillian to take a save the date photo
*Nattie attempts to help her sister, which backfires.

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 6 Episode 6 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra122116.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play
https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: Opinions     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad