The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Divas Season 6 Episode 6 Review Podcast
On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 6. Topics on the show included:
*The Bella Twins weren’t properly trained in education
*Maryse helps Naomi get over her nervousness on set
*Brie & Nikki take an IQ test
*Lana & Rusev go all Nashvillian to take a save the date photo
*Nattie attempts to help her sister, which backfires.
