Rich Swann Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Post-SmackDown Match, Santa Claus

– WWE posted this video of the Cruiserweight Title being customized for Rich Swann at 205 Live:

– The dark match after Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown saw Dean Ambrose and American Alpha defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. This match took place after 205 Live and the crowd was much smaller than what we saw on TV.

– For those wondering who played Santa Claus on Talking Smack this week, it was Rhyno. Check out this GIF of Rhyno Claus:

"It's the thought that counts … and the elves have unionized…" – #SantaClaus, on empty gift boxes #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/vt61ejQHXt — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2016

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)