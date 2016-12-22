Poll results: Best match at WWE’s RoadBlock?
Best match at WWE’s RoadBlock?
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (36%, 98 Votes)
The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (29%, 81 Votes)
Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. T.J. Perkins (10%, 27 Votes)
Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho (9%, 26 Votes)
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (6%, 17 Votes)
Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman (5%, 15 Votes)
Big Cass vs. Rusev (4%, 12 Votes)
Total Voters: 276
Seriously? Outside of a couple of moments, it was their worst match together by far. The Tag and Triple Threat was the best matches on the show, easily.