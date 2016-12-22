Poll results: Best match at WWE’s RoadBlock?

Dec 22, 2016 - by Steve Gerweck

Best match at WWE’s RoadBlock?

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (36%, 98 Votes)
The New Day vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (29%, 81 Votes)
Rich Swann vs. The Brian Kendrick vs. T.J. Perkins (10%, 27 Votes)
Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho (9%, 26 Votes)
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (6%, 17 Votes)
Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman (5%, 15 Votes)
Big Cass vs. Rusev (4%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 276

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    Seriously? Outside of a couple of moments, it was their worst match together by far. The Tag and Triple Threat was the best matches on the show, easily.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad