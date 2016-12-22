New Ring Name for WWE NXT Superstar (Photo), Mauro Ranallo Note, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown in Detroit:

– WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo turned 47 years old on Wednesday.

– WWE NXT Superstar Kenneth Crawford is now using the name Montez Ford as he continues to team with Angelo Dawkins at live events. Below is a photo of the US Marine at a recent show:

