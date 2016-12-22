New Ring Name for WWE NXT Superstar (Photo), Mauro Ranallo Note, SmackDown Top 10
– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown in Detroit:
– WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo turned 47 years old on Wednesday.
– WWE NXT Superstar Kenneth Crawford is now using the name Montez Ford as he continues to team with Angelo Dawkins at live events. Below is a photo of the US Marine at a recent show:
@MontezFordWWE he’s not worried pic.twitter.com/SdvKX4z79C
— MaryAnn (@gravenbabies) December 17, 2016
