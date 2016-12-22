Main Event Set for WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” During Rumble Weekend

Dec 22, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on last night’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Roode will get his shot at the January 28th NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is the updated card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

