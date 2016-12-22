First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF

– Below is the first trailer for ESPN 30 For 30’s documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that comes out in 2017.

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 13th. There will be an online pre-sale earlier that week.

– Tyson Kidd tweeted the following in response to a fan who seemingly asked him about WWE 205 Live on Twitter:

  1. ro-BEAR kon-WAYJunior says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    ro-BEAR is under the impression that Sir Kidd knows of his impending conctractual nonrenegotiation at the conclusion of his rehabilitation process. Therefore, the company line shall be towed by others. Sir Kidd is qualified to do many other things in life besides entestain through sport. Best of luck and more importantly health to the gentleman.

    ro-BEAR is impressed.

