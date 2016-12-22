First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF

– Below is the first trailer for ESPN 30 For 30’s documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that comes out in 2017.

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 13th. There will be an online pre-sale earlier that week.

– Tyson Kidd tweeted the following in response to a fan who seemingly asked him about WWE 205 Live on Twitter:

What about it? I don't watch it if that's what you're asking https://t.co/oq2Ky9l5k7 — TJ Wilson (@KiddWWE) December 21, 2016

