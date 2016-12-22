Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland

For Immediate Release – December 22, 2016

Anthem Launches TNA IMPACT Wrestling App Across U.K. and Ireland

Total Access TNA Wrestling to feature new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling

Toronto, Canada (December 22, 2016) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. announced today the launch of a new TNA Impact Wrestling app in the U.K. and Ireland – Total Access TNA Wrestling – available online and on mobile platforms for £4.99 per month.

Starting on January 5, 2017, new weekly episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will be available to watch immediately on the app at the same time as they premiere on Fight Network and Pop across North America.

Fans in the U.K. can download the app at Apple’s App Store or Google Play or visit www.impactwrestling.com/ to sign up to watch online. Total Access TNA Wrestling will soon be available on more platforms, including streaming devices and gaming consoles such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Xbox.

In addition to premiere episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly show IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network’s original weekly recap series Inside IMPACT, subscribers will have access to extensive TNA library content, including episodes of classic IMPACT Wrestling, TNA Xplosion, TNA Wrestling’s Greatest Matches, TNA British Boot Camp, TNA Epics, TNA Unfinished Business and TNA Legends, plus the latest live pay-per-view events, classic pay-per-view events, One Night Only specials and more.

“The IMPACT Wrestling brand has always maintained a strong presence across the U.K. and Ireland and the Total Access TNA Wrestling app will ensure our loyal fans there have the opportunity to watch premiere IMPACT Wrestling episodes and TNA pay-per-views in real time for the first time,” said Anthem Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm. “There are many exciting plans in the works for IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and the U.K. remains an important focus for us. As we continue our digital expansion, subscribers will have access to more content than ever before, including exclusive shows, series available on-demand, and more content to be rolled out on the app in the coming months.”

For more information, please visit www.impactwrestling.com/.





(Visited 66 times, 66 visits today)