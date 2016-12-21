Zack Ryder Posts Surgery Scar Photo, Promo for John Cena’s SmackDown Return

Dec 21, 2016

– Below is the latest promo for John Cena’s return to WWE SmackDown next Tuesday night. Cena will make his ring return at the WWE live event on Monday night from Madison Square Garden.

– As noted, Zack Ryder underwent knee surgery in Birmingham, Alabama last week after suffering an injury in the #1 contenders battle royal on SmackDown. Ryder told a fan that he’s expected to be out for 4-9 months.

Ryder posted this graphic photo of his surgery scar:

