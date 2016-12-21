WWE Superstars Confirmed for “Let’s Make a Deal” on CBS (Video)

WWE has officially announced The New Day for Friday’s episode of “Let’s Make a Deal” on CBS. They can be seen in the teaser video above. WWE announced these details and mentioned in a video caption that they welcomed host Wayne Brady to their team and called out WWE Hall of Famer Drew Carey, who hosts “The Price Is Right” on CBS.

The New Day brings the power of the holidays to “Let’s Make a Deal”

“Let’s Make a Deal” celebrates the holidays with the power of positivity! Tune in to the hit game show on Dec. 23 when Big E, Kofi Kington and Xavier Woods put their hands together and help families win more than $110,000 in cash and prizes.

The longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history join forces with host and former Raw guest star Wayne Brady to play Smash for Cash and a Christmas sound effects game.

Don’t miss The New Day on “Let’s Make a Deal” on Dec. 23!

“Let’s Make a Deal” airs weekdays on CBS (check your local listings).