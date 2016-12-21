WWE Superstar Announced for Arnold Fitness Competition, WWE Experience Note

Dana Brooke, under her real name Ashley Sebera, has been announced for the Fitness International competition at The 2017 Arnold Sports Festival on Friday, March 3rd in Columbus, Ohio.

Dana earned her International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness pro card in 2012 and won several National Physique Committee championships before signing with WWE. This isn’t her first Arnold competition as she placed 12th at the 2013 European Arnold Classic and placed 13th at the 2015 Arnold Sports Festival.

On a related note, the official Arnold Sports Twitter account noted that they do not have WWE on the schedule at this time. WWE has had a presence at The Arnold for a few years now and after Triple H appeared with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger earlier this year for a Q&A, it was reported that WWE would continue to work the festival. This year’s “WWE Experience” at The Arnold was considered to be a success.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 269 times, 269 visits today)