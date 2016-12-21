WWE Hall of Fame tickets on sale January 13th

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will go on sale on Friday, January 13 at 10AM EST on Ticketmaster.com. The event, this time held on the Friday before WrestleMania, will take place at the Amway Center. The Amyway Center will play host to NXT, Raw, and Smackdown as well that week. Ticket prices are $27, $54, $80, and $110 plus additional taxes and fees. There are no inductees yet but the headliner is most likely to be announced before tickets officially go on sale to help with the initial push for sales.

