Updated Card for Next Week’s Loaded WWE SmackDown

The new WWE Title match for next Tuesday’s “Wild Card Finals” edition of WWE SmackDown from Chicago will see AJ Styles defend against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat.

The match was made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after Corbin vs. Ziggler in a #1 contenders match ended in a double count out on last night’s SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for the final SmackDown of 2017:

* John Cena returns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defends against Becky Lynch

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt defending against Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha and The Usos in a Four Corners match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defends against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

