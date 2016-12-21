Updated Card for Next Week’s Loaded WWE SmackDown

Dec 21, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

The new WWE Title match for next Tuesday’s “Wild Card Finals” edition of WWE SmackDown from Chicago will see AJ Styles defend against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat.

The match was made by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after Corbin vs. Ziggler in a #1 contenders match ended in a double count out on last night’s SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for the final SmackDown of 2017:

* John Cena returns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defends against Becky Lynch

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt defending against Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha and The Usos in a Four Corners match

* WWE Champion AJ Styles defends against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

4 Responses

  1. Terror says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:50 am

    Last Smackdown of 2016 looking stronger than Roadblock.

  2. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Last Smckdown of 2016 looking like an actual watchable show. And it only took them 52 weeks to do it.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    December 21, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    It’s looking stronger than a lot of PPVs this year. This is why there should only be 1 PPV a month so that the weekly shows can have important matches like next week will have. One month RAW gets a PPV, next month SD. It gives time to build up to matches and you can have title matches on the weekly shows.

  4. Stonz says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:13 pm

    Smackdown is a stronger show than RAW, in my opinion.

