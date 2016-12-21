Total Divas Schedule Change, WWE Endorses Fan Creation on 2K17, SmackDown

Dec 21, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is last night’s WWE SmackDown Pre-show with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

– E! will begin airing Total Divas at 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST beginning with tonight’s episode. The synopsis for tonight reads like this:

“Too Many Cooks: Brie challenges Nikki to an IQ test; Trinity battles her nerves on set; Nattie pushes her sister too hard; Lana and Rusev fight over engagement photos.”

– As seen below, a fan has created a WWE 2K17 version of the WWE United Kingdom Title that will be awarded next month. The creation was re-tweeted by Triple H and featured on WWE’s website.

