This Day In Wrestling History – December 21st

1975 – At a WWWF matinee show in Boston, World Heavyweight Champion Bruno Sammartino defeats Lou Albano in a Steel Cage Match.

1979 – Dusty Rhodes defeats Mark Lewin, to win the NWA Texas Brass Knuckles Championship.

1985 – Jerry Lawler defeats Bill Dundee, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 44th time.

1992 – Jeff Jarrett defeats Brian Christopher, to win the USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 6th time.

1998 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Raw Is War (4.7 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (4.0) rating, On RAW, Road Dogg defeats the Big Boss Man, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship. Nitro is held in St. Louis before the largest pro wrestling crowd in Missouri history; despite an ice storm, 29,000 fans packed the Trans World Dome for the evening’s live Nitro (RAW had been taped six days earlier).

2000 – After losing the WWF Tag Team Championship to The Rock and The Undertaker on RAW three nights earlier, Edge and Christian regain the titles in a rematch victory on SmackDown; Kurt Angle served as special guest referee.

2015 – The annual WWE Slammy Awards are held on this evening’s Monday Night Raw.

-Seth Rollins won Superstar of the Year.

-Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match at the Hell in a Cell PPV won Match of the Year.

-Nikki Bella won Diva of the Year.

–Roman Reigns attacking Triple H and the League of Nations with a Steel Chair at the TLC PPV won Extreme Moment of the Year.

-The Usos won Tag Team of the Year.

-Damien Mizdow eliminating The Miz during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal won Double-Cross of the Year.

-Neville won Breakout Star of the Year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Current NXT performers Oney Lorcan (31 years old) and Niko Bogojevic (25 years old); former TNA performer Wes Brisco (33 years old); former WWE Tag Team Champion & member of “The Shining Stars” Primo (34 years old); former wrestling twin brothers The Shane Twins – Mike & Shane (49 years old); former indy wrestler The Terminator (52 years old); 2-time WCW Tag Team Champion The Patriot (55 years old); and lead commentator of SmackDown Live, SmackDown-branded pay-per-views, & 205 Live Mauro Ranallo (47 years old).

SOURCES: wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database, Gerweck.net Archives

