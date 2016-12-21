Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on WWE NXT Tonight, Apollo Crews Video, Birthdays

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features Apollo Crews talking to Dasha Fuentes after his loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Crews says Miz cheated like he always does. A package is then delivered to Crews and it turns out to be a Miz Participation Award. Crews says he’s a very motivated person and will be using this award for motivation. Crews says he takes this very seriously and he’s going to hold onto the award. He thanks The Miz.

– SmackDown’s Primo turns 34 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan turns 31 and NXT’s Otis Dozovic turns 25.

– WWE NXT taped the following matches for tonight’s show:

* Billie Kay vs. Daria

* The Authors of Pain vs. two enhancement talents

* NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. over Dash and Dawson

* Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to crown a new #1 contender: Bobby Roode vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Tye Dillinger vs. Roderick Strong

