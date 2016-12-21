12/21/16 NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and then go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We are reminded of tonight’s main event, a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match featuring Bobby Roode, Andrade “Cien” Almas, Roderick Strong, and Tye Dillinger, with the winner becoming the number one contender for Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Championship.

Match #1: Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce) vs. Daria Berenato

Daria takes Billie down from behind, but Billie counters with a back elbow. Daria comes back and takes Billie down and then drives her knee into Billie’s back. Peyton grabs Daria’s leg from the outside and Billie takes advantage. Billie slams Daria down and goes for the cover, but Daria kicks out at one. Daria comes right back and drops Billie with a couple clotheslines and then takes Billie down with a double-leg take down. Daria takes off her gloves and backs Billie into the corner. Daria delivers a quick sequences of lefts and rights before Peyton pulls Billie out of the ring. Daria leaves the ring and knocks Peyton down and rolls Billie back into the ring. The referee checks on Billie and Peyton drives Daria into the ring apron on the outside. Peyton rolls Daria back into the ring and Billie delivers a big boot to the face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Billie Kay.

After the match, Billie and Peyton toss Daria to the floor. Billie grabs a microphone and says the same fate will befall any woman in NXT who crosses them. Billie says that Asuka’s competition is in the ring and whenever Asuka has the guts to face them, they will show her who calls the shots.

Match #2: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. Two Local Competitors

