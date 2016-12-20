Zack Ryder out of action for nine months following knee surgery
Zack Ryder underwent successful knee surgery last week in Birmingham, Alabama, however he has a long road ahead before he steps back in the ring. The former Intercontinental champion wrote on Twitter that the rehab process will take anywhere from four months to nine months, noting it could also be done in six depending on several circumstances. Ryder injured his knee on last week’s Smackdown when he went for the Rough Ryder, a move he performed hundreds of times. He and Mojo Rawley won the match and a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team titles however that title shot will probably not come before sometime late 2017. Ryder suggested that while he’s out injured, Rawley should team up with his former partner Curt Hawkins.
Zack should be able to skate past the big annual WWE cuts by being out for 9 months.
Rawley should just go away while Ryder is out. Ryder and Hawking should reunite when he returns.
Sheesh, talk about not being able to catch a break. Every push he has deflates faster than a punctured balloon, and now that he starts getting another one, he up and gets injured…
Ryder should be released and go away. He is too injury prone and he is annoying.
⭐ro-BEAR lost all respect for Zachary during the DeMott Doughnut Incident of years past.
ro-BEAR agrees with MUMBAI that this is pretty much his last contract and he’ll be done after this. ro-BEAR predicts NO ZACHARY in 2018.
ro-BEAR also agrees with MR. TNANAL.
Zachary will survive cuts, post Wrestling Maniacal Edition 33, in year 2017.
ro-BEAR expresses no joy in Zachary being infirmed or on the Unemployment Doles. My best regards to the rascal. ⭐