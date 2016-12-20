Zack Ryder out of action for nine months following knee surgery

Zack Ryder underwent successful knee surgery last week in Birmingham, Alabama, however he has a long road ahead before he steps back in the ring. The former Intercontinental champion wrote on Twitter that the rehab process will take anywhere from four months to nine months, noting it could also be done in six depending on several circumstances. Ryder injured his knee on last week’s Smackdown when he went for the Rough Ryder, a move he performed hundreds of times. He and Mojo Rawley won the match and a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team titles however that title shot will probably not come before sometime late 2017. Ryder suggested that while he’s out injured, Rawley should team up with his former partner Curt Hawkins.





