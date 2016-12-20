Zack Ryder on His WWE Return, The Rock Nominated, WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Darren Young and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund visiting the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh this past weekend:

– The Rock has been nominated in three categories for the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series for Ballers, Outstanding Character Voice Over Performance for Moana. Deadline has the full list at this link.

– As noted, Zack Ryder underwent knee surgery last week in Birmingham, Alabama. He tweeted the following on how long he may be out of action:

I was told 4-6 months. I was also told 6-9 months. Time will tell. https://t.co/ziy4t8DPte — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 19, 2016

