Zack Ryder on His WWE Return, The Rock Nominated, WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital

Dec 20, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Darren Young and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund visiting the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh this past weekend:

– The Rock has been nominated in three categories for the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series for Ballers, Outstanding Character Voice Over Performance for Moana. Deadline has the full list at this link.

– As noted, Zack Ryder underwent knee surgery last week in Birmingham, Alabama. He tweeted the following on how long he may be out of action:

