WWE Title Match and More Added to Tonight’s SmackDown

It looks like WWE Champion AJ Styles has been cleared to return to action as WWE just announced that he will defend his title in the opener of tonight’s SmackDown episode. WWE also announced that The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews on tonight’s show.

The updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown looks like this:

* James Ellsworth vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

* Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper

* Wild Card Triple Threat to Crown New #1 Contenders: Tyler Breeze vs. Konnor vs. Heath Slater

