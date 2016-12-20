WWE Superstars on Game Show This Week?, Fans on Challengers for Charlotte, Top 10

– This new WWE Top 10 video looks at merciless Iron Man match moments:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the next worthy challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. As of this writing, 51% went with Bayley while 22% voted for Nia Jax, 20% for “someone else” and the rest for Dana Brooke. Based on what went down at RAW last night, it looks like Charlotte will be defending against Bayley next.

– It looks like The New Day will be appearing on CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal” this week as Big E tweeted the following:

