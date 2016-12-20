WWE Superstars on Game Show This Week?, Fans on Challengers for Charlotte, Top 10
– This new WWE Top 10 video looks at merciless Iron Man match moments:
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the next worthy challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. As of this writing, 51% went with Bayley while 22% voted for Nia Jax, 20% for “someone else” and the rest for Dana Brooke. Based on what went down at RAW last night, it looks like Charlotte will be defending against Bayley next.
– It looks like The New Day will be appearing on CBS’ “Let’s Make a Deal” this week as Big E tweeted the following:
Next week on @letsmakeadeal! pic.twitter.com/rhEQR3zESU
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) December 16, 2016
