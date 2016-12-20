WWE SmackDown Main Event, Roadblock “Tunnel” Video and Social Score, Cesaro & Sheamus

– WWE posted this video of United States Champion Roman Reigns, Brian Kendrick, Braun Strowman, Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and others walking through the tunnel at “Roadblock: End of The Line” on Sunday night:

– Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at ringside has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown. Below is a promo:

– Sunday’s WWE “Roadblock: End of The Line” pay-per-view ranked #1 in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Roadblock had 162,000 Twitter interactions with 29,000 unique authors, down from WWE TLC, which had 181,000 Twitter interactions with 31,000 unique authors. Roadblock had 143,000 Facebook interactions with 77,000 unique authors, down from TLC, which had 173,000 Facebook interactions with 94,000 unique authors.

– As noted, RAW General Manager Mick Foley revealed new RAW Tag Team Titles on last night’s RAW. Below is a backstage photo of Cesaro and Sheamus with their new straps:

Day One with these exclusive NEW #Raw Tag Team Titles… we now hold the record #OldDay. And that's official. Fella. #DayOne pic.twitter.com/A9ToDrCm1w — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 20, 2016

