WWE Signs New Women’s Talent, Baron Corbin – Revolver Video, WWE Top 10

– WWE posted this video of Baron Corbin and Corey Graves at last week’s Revolver Magazine Music Awards. As noted, Corbin won the award for Most Metal Athlete.

– WWE has signed former TNA Knockout Rosie Lottalove to a developmental deal, according to Casey of SquaredCirclesirens. Rosie retired in 2012 due to health reasons but returned in 2015 after losing almost 150 pounds. She’s been using the name Andrea and working for SHINE and other companies since then. She had a WWE tryout in 2015 and appeared on WWE NXT, losing to Emma.

– This new WWE Top 10 video looks at big men destroying underdogs:

