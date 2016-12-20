WWE RAW Top 10, Mojo Rawley on What’s Next, WWE Fans on Sensitivity Training

Dec 20, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Columbus:

– After Enzo Amore’s “sensitivity training” on last night’s RAW, WWE has a new poll asking fans who else could use the class – Nia Jax, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman or WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 61% went with Braun while 16% voted for Jericho and 12% for Jax.

– It will be interesting to see what happens to Mojo Rawley now that Zack Ryder is out of action for at least 4 months with a knee injury. Mojo tweeted the following on his status going into tonight’s SmackDown:

