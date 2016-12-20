WWE NXT Returning to Texas, Brie Bella In the Kitchen (Video), WWE Story Time

– Below is a clip from this week’s WWE Story Time with D-Von Dudley telling a story about Vince McMahon being involved in a prank on Jonathan Coachman. The prank saw Coach get “arrested” for illegal gambling and he ended up crying as police detained him.

– WWE NXT has announced live events go go with the “Takeover: San Antonio” event during Royal Rumble weekend – Thursday, January 26th in Houston and Friday, January 27th in Dallas. Tickets go on sale this Friday via NXTTickets.com.

– Chef Brie Bella is back with more videos from the kitchen, this time making egg nog cookies:

