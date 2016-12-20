WWE Announces New Partnership, Shad Gaspard Talks Gas Station Incident, More

– Below is video of Shad Gaspard talking to Inside Edition about stopping an armed robber at a Florida gas station earlier this month:

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video looks at 17 bulldogs that pack a mean bite:

– WWE sent us the following on a new deal with Clutch Chairz:

Clutch Chairz Announces Partnership with WWE Los Angeles, December 19, 2016: Clutch Chairz today announced they will be partnering with WWE to produce licensed chair designs of select WWE Superstars and Legends. This is the first license that Clutch Chairz Inc. has secured in North America. “With the crossover of WWE and gaming fans, we believe this partnership can provide a great deal of excitement to both the gaming community and the WWE fan base”, Clutch Chairz Chief Marketing Officer Sammy Sucu said. The first run of WWE licensed chairs will be released for purchase in Q1 2017, with pre-orders starting in January 2017. Among the Superstars and Legends on the first run include, John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The New Day, Enzo & Cass, Sasha Banks and more.

– Xavier Woods and Big E play Streets of Rage 2 with Mike Daniels of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in these new “UpUpDownDown” videos:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 60 times, 60 visits today)