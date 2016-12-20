WWE 205 Live Main Event, Paige on Her Relationship with Alberto Del Rio, More

– WWE posted this video looking at Cesaro and Sheamus defeating The New Day to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at Roadblock on Sunday night:

– Paige took to Twitter last night and wrote a long love post on Alberto Del Rio, seen below. She notes that she’s “probably” going to steal his wrestling moves. Paige is currently out of action after suffering a neck injury in October. Her WWE Wellness Policy suspension ended earlier this month but there’s no word yet on when WWE might bring her back to the road for Total Divas filming or other appearances.

– Neville and Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins and Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live main event. The match was made after this segment on last night’s RAW:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 191 times, 191 visits today)