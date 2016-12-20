What Happened After RAW (Videos), Royal Rumble Promo, The Undertaker Matches

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at potential matches for The Undertaker with WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman:

– The dark segment after last night’s RAW in Columbus saw Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens come back down to attack Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. After a Superman punch to Owens and a spear to Jericho, Reigns and Rollins got the upperhand and ended up placing them both in the shark cage that was hanging above the ring from the opening segment. Below are videos:

They put Jericho back in the cage lmao pic.twitter.com/O9VtAYSAaX — Joey (@briebelIas) December 20, 2016

LMAOOO they put Kevin in there too and then tossed the key around pic.twitter.com/311mYEUZDW — Joey (@briebelIas) December 20, 2016

– Below is a new promo for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio:

