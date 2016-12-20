Sting Appears In New Dallas Cowboys Video, WWE RAW Social Ratings, Dolph Ziggler – Cricket

– Dolph Ziggler talks Christmas gifts in this new ad from WWE sponsor Cricket Wireless:

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Oprah’s interview with Michelle Obama on CBS. RAW had 92,000 interactions with 18,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 109,000 Twitter interactions with 23,000 unique authors. RAW also had 194,000 Facebook interactions with 136,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 218,000 interactions with 151,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– After appearing on the official Dallas Cowboys radio show a few days back, WWE Hall of Famer Sting appears in this new comedy video as the new Intimidation Coach for the NFL team:

Welcome the Dallas Cowboys' newest coach… pic.twitter.com/ccrNPTLiWt — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2016

