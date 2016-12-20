Nikki Bella Shows Off “Paris Room”, The Rock – Under Armour, Sasha Banks Art

Dec 20, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Nikki Bella shows off her still-under-construction and never-before-seen “Paris room” in the house she shares with boyfriend John Cena in this new video. Nikki plans to show off more parts of the house in upcoming videos.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Sasha Banks, seen below:

– The Rock announced on social media that his new collection with Under Armour was their #1 selling collection of 2016. He wrote:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad