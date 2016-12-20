Nikki Bella Shows Off “Paris Room”, The Rock – Under Armour, Sasha Banks Art

– Nikki Bella shows off her still-under-construction and never-before-seen “Paris room” in the house she shares with boyfriend John Cena in this new video. Nikki plans to show off more parts of the house in upcoming videos.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Sasha Banks, seen below:

– The Rock announced on social media that his new collection with Under Armour was their #1 selling collection of 2016. He wrote:

