Nikki Bella Shows Off “Paris Room”, The Rock – Under Armour, Sasha Banks Art
– Nikki Bella shows off her still-under-construction and never-before-seen “Paris room” in the house she shares with boyfriend John Cena in this new video. Nikki plans to show off more parts of the house in upcoming videos.
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Sasha Banks, seen below:
– The Rock announced on social media that his new collection with Under Armour was their #1 selling collection of 2016. He wrote:
FIND YOUR ANCHOR. Holiday gratitude. THANK YOU for making our @underarmour Rock Collections the #1 SELLER of 2016. Very cool to see how symbols and words can be so effective and powerful when they come from my blood, sweat and bones – to yours. I know, sounds sexy. * LINK IN MY BIO. #HappyHolidays #AndCleanUpYourSweatDammit #Repost @underarmour ・・・ No days off this holiday season. Give the gift of perseverance for Christmas. Together, we vow with @TheRock to make everyone better by pushing them to achieve more day-after-day. Hit the link in the bio to pick up The Rock’s new collection.
