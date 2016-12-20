News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown – #1 Contenders Match, Actor Appearing, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit as the road to the Royal Rumble heats up.

Tonight’s main event will see Dean Ambrose battle Luke Harper with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton at ringside. SmackDown will also see Heath Slater, Tyler Breeze and Konnor compete in a Wild Card Triple Threat to determine new #1 contenders to The Wyatts. No other matches have been announced but actor Ryan Phill­ippe of USA Network’s “Shooter” will be appearing.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Luke Harper targets The Lunatic Fringe

* Who will win a SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity for his tandem?

* When will the WWE Universe finally learn who attacked Nikki Bella?

* Is SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss really injured?

* What will Phillippe have in store for Team Blue?

