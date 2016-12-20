Luke Gallows Hosting Event, WWE Christmas Shirt Sold Out, Bray Wyatt – Mutants Figures

– Bray Wyatt cuts a promo for WWE’s new Mutants line of action figures in this video:

– WWE Shop noted on Twitter that demand was so high for the Christmas-themed “Booty O’s” t-shirt for The New Day that the item is now completely sold out.

– Luke Gallows will be doing “Good Brother” things at the Painted Gypsy Tattoo shop he’s affiliated with in Conyers, Georgia this coming Thursday. Painted Gypsy’s first-ever “Christmas Giveback” will feature art, music and food with gifts & donations going to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Fans who bring in a gift for a child will receive 30% off any tattoo. Gallows posted this flyer for the event:

#ChristmasGiveBack @ Painted Gypsy Tattoo @levilowrey playing live , I'll be signing, food prizes, & more! A toy gets you 30% off ur tattoo pic.twitter.com/SeXbCA0iMX — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) December 20, 2016

