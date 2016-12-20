Latest Emmalina RAW Debut Vignette, Lana and Rusev on Enzo Amore, Fans on RAW

Dec 20, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:

– As seen below, 47% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes. It’s rare that the thumbs up are under 50%.

– As seen on this week’s RAW, Enzo Amore was attacked by Rusev, Lana and Jinder Mahal after taking a “sensitivity training” class. It appears we will get a match with Jinder and Rusev taking on Enzo and Big Cass on next week’s RAW. Lana and Rusev tweeted the following on last night’s beatdown:

3 Responses

  1. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Outside of the women’s match and the skits with Enzo, what was good about Raw? Not much. It was a paint by numbers main event that at least ended correctly with the heels standing tall after beating down the faces.

    And by the way, at this point, I could care less if the repackaged Emmalina even debuts.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    December 20, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    @DJ It was okay, nothing special but the main event was terribly boring. We’ve seen that exact same boring resthold fest of a match so many times no matter who it is that’s wrestling, hated it but I enjoyed the ending of it. Hopefully Braun takes the title off Strowman, maybe they’ll let him do something with the title.

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:59 am

    @Kyle The crowd hated the main event from the time it was announced, and much of what I saw on Twitter was people talking about switching over to the Carolina/Washington game or some of the other programming that was on. Let’s be honest, the WWE is doing the whole Citizen Kane thing here of saying “The fans will like what we tell them to like.”

