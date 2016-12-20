Latest Emmalina RAW Debut Vignette, Lana and Rusev on Enzo Amore, Fans on RAW

– Below is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:

– As seen below, 47% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s RAW a thumbs up with over 2300 votes. It’s rare that the thumbs up are under 50%.

– As seen on this week’s RAW, Enzo Amore was attacked by Rusev, Lana and Jinder Mahal after taking a “sensitivity training” class. It appears we will get a match with Jinder and Rusev taking on Enzo and Big Cass on next week’s RAW. Lana and Rusev tweeted the following on last night’s beatdown:

And kids this is what happens when you talk bad to girls. You get spanked. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) December 20, 2016

Tonight I stand up for every little girl & woman that has been called a bad name…… #Raw @WWE pic.twitter.com/ntC65Y06Bl — Lana (@LanaWWE) December 20, 2016

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 243 times, 243 visits today)