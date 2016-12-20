Kimber Lee

Dec 20, 2016 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Kimberly Ann Frankele
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of birth: June 27, 1990
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Pro debut: 2011
Trained by: Drew Gulak & CZW
Finishing move: Alligator Clutch

Biography

– Lee began competing in her native USA in early 2011
– In May 2012, Lee made her first trip to Japan, competing for the REINA promotion
– Later that year, Lee joined the ‘Campaign For A Better Combat Zone’ stable in CZW
– On September 22, 2012, Lee & Kacee Carlisle defeated Mozart Fontaine & Sonny Deeds to win the DCW Tag Team Titles
– On November 17, 2012, Lee defeated Jessie Kaye to retain the DCW Tag Team Titles and win the DCW Womens Title
– In late 2013, Lee & Cherry Bomb formed ‘The Kimber Bombs’
– On February 8, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics (Lee & Annie Social) defeated The Midwest Militia (Jessicka Havok & Sassy Stephie) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles. Later that day, they retained the titles against Christina Von Eerie & Nevaeh
– On July 12, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Veda Scott & Rick Cataldo to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– In September 2014, Lee debuted the ‘Princess KimberLee’ character in CHIKARA
– On February 21, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On March 6, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to win the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On April 11, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoko Nakagawa) to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles. They retained against Courtney Rush & Xandra Bale later that day
– The next day, The Kimber Bombs defeated Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie) to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– On May 9, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Rick Cataldo & Kira to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– A week later, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On May 31, 2015, Lee fought CLL International All Star Champion Shynron to a no-contest
– On June 6, 2015, Lee defeated Hania The Howling Huntress to win the vacant Legacy Womens Title
– On July 11, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse (Marti Bell & Jade) to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On July 24, 2015, The Kimber Bombs fought Valifornia (Marti Belle & Andrea) to a no-contest to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On September 12, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On November 13, 2015, Lee defeated Mickie James to win the MCW Womens Title
– On December 4, 2015, Lee defeated Renee Michelle to retain the MCW Womens Title
– The next day, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Hallowicked to win the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On January 30, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee fought Oleg The Usurper to a no-contest to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On February 27, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Soldier Ant to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On March 19, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Heidi Lovelace to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On April 30, 2016, Lee defeated Annie Social to win the vacant JAPW Womens Title
– On May 7, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Jaka to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– Two weeks later, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Nixon Newell to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– Between the 24th and 26th June 2016, The Kimber Bombs defended the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie), Fly High WDSS (Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray) and KC Spinelli & Xandra Bale
– On November 6, 2016, Lee defeated Taeler Hendrix, Veda Scott & Sonya Strong to win the Beyond Wrestling Tournament for Today
– In December 2016, Lee appeared on NXT, losing to Ember Moon
– Later that month, Lee was rumoured to have signed with WWE

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: NXT Women, WWE Talent Roster     Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Thoughts on 12/13 Smackdown live, Cena’s upcoming return, The Wyatt Family evoking The Freebird Rule, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad