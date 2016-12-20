Kimber Lee
Real name: Kimberly Ann Frankele
Height: 5’3″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of birth: June 27, 1990
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Pro debut: 2011
Trained by: Drew Gulak & CZW
Finishing move: Alligator Clutch
Biography
– Lee began competing in her native USA in early 2011
– In May 2012, Lee made her first trip to Japan, competing for the REINA promotion
– Later that year, Lee joined the ‘Campaign For A Better Combat Zone’ stable in CZW
– On September 22, 2012, Lee & Kacee Carlisle defeated Mozart Fontaine & Sonny Deeds to win the DCW Tag Team Titles
– On November 17, 2012, Lee defeated Jessie Kaye to retain the DCW Tag Team Titles and win the DCW Womens Title
– In late 2013, Lee & Cherry Bomb formed ‘The Kimber Bombs’
– On February 8, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics (Lee & Annie Social) defeated The Midwest Militia (Jessicka Havok & Sassy Stephie) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles. Later that day, they retained the titles against Christina Von Eerie & Nevaeh
– On July 12, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Veda Scott & Rick Cataldo to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– In September 2014, Lee debuted the ‘Princess KimberLee’ character in CHIKARA
– On February 21, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On March 6, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to win the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On April 11, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoko Nakagawa) to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles. They retained against Courtney Rush & Xandra Bale later that day
– The next day, The Kimber Bombs defeated Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie) to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– On May 9, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Rick Cataldo & Kira to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– A week later, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On May 31, 2015, Lee fought CLL International All Star Champion Shynron to a no-contest
– On June 6, 2015, Lee defeated Hania The Howling Huntress to win the vacant Legacy Womens Title
– On July 11, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse (Marti Bell & Jade) to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On July 24, 2015, The Kimber Bombs fought Valifornia (Marti Belle & Andrea) to a no-contest to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles
– On September 12, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles
– On November 13, 2015, Lee defeated Mickie James to win the MCW Womens Title
– On December 4, 2015, Lee defeated Renee Michelle to retain the MCW Womens Title
– The next day, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Hallowicked to win the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On January 30, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee fought Oleg The Usurper to a no-contest to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On February 27, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Soldier Ant to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On March 19, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Heidi Lovelace to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– On April 30, 2016, Lee defeated Annie Social to win the vacant JAPW Womens Title
– On May 7, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Jaka to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– Two weeks later, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Nixon Newell to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title
– Between the 24th and 26th June 2016, The Kimber Bombs defended the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie), Fly High WDSS (Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray) and KC Spinelli & Xandra Bale
– On November 6, 2016, Lee defeated Taeler Hendrix, Veda Scott & Sonya Strong to win the Beyond Wrestling Tournament for Today
– In December 2016, Lee appeared on NXT, losing to Ember Moon
– Later that month, Lee was rumoured to have signed with WWE