Kimber Lee

Real name: Kimberly Ann Frankele

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of birth: June 27, 1990

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Pro debut: 2011

Trained by: Drew Gulak & CZW

Finishing move: Alligator Clutch

Biography

– Lee began competing in her native USA in early 2011

– In May 2012, Lee made her first trip to Japan, competing for the REINA promotion

– Later that year, Lee joined the ‘Campaign For A Better Combat Zone’ stable in CZW

– On September 22, 2012, Lee & Kacee Carlisle defeated Mozart Fontaine & Sonny Deeds to win the DCW Tag Team Titles

– On November 17, 2012, Lee defeated Jessie Kaye to retain the DCW Tag Team Titles and win the DCW Womens Title

– In late 2013, Lee & Cherry Bomb formed ‘The Kimber Bombs’

– On February 8, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics (Lee & Annie Social) defeated The Midwest Militia (Jessicka Havok & Sassy Stephie) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles. Later that day, they retained the titles against Christina Von Eerie & Nevaeh

– On July 12, 2014, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Veda Scott & Rick Cataldo to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles

– In September 2014, Lee debuted the ‘Princess KimberLee’ character in CHIKARA

– On February 21, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Juicy Product (David Starr & JT Dunn) to win the WSU Tag Team Titles

– On March 6, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to win the SHINE Tag Team Titles

– On April 11, 2015, The Kimber Bombs defeated The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoko Nakagawa) to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles. They retained against Courtney Rush & Xandra Bale later that day

– The next day, The Kimber Bombs defeated Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie) to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles

– On May 9, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated Rick Cataldo & Kira to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles

– A week later, The Kimber Bombs defeated Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka) to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles

– On May 31, 2015, Lee fought CLL International All Star Champion Shynron to a no-contest

– On June 6, 2015, Lee defeated Hania The Howling Huntress to win the vacant Legacy Womens Title

– On July 11, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse (Marti Bell & Jade) to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles

– On July 24, 2015, The Kimber Bombs fought Valifornia (Marti Belle & Andrea) to a no-contest to retain the SHINE Tag Team Titles

– On September 12, 2015, Chicks Using Nasty Tactics defeated The Dollhouse to retain the WSU Tag Team Titles

– On November 13, 2015, Lee defeated Mickie James to win the MCW Womens Title

– On December 4, 2015, Lee defeated Renee Michelle to retain the MCW Womens Title

– The next day, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Hallowicked to win the CHIKARA Grand Title

– On January 30, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee fought Oleg The Usurper to a no-contest to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title

– On February 27, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Soldier Ant to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title

– On March 19, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Heidi Lovelace to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title

– On April 30, 2016, Lee defeated Annie Social to win the vacant JAPW Womens Title

– On May 7, 2016, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Jaka to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title

– Two weeks later, Princess Kimber Lee defeated Nixon Newell to retain the CHIKARA Grand Title

– Between the 24th and 26th June 2016, The Kimber Bombs defended the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles against Team Slap Happy (Heidi Lovelace & Evie), Fly High WDSS (Mia Yim & Kay Lee Ray) and KC Spinelli & Xandra Bale

– On November 6, 2016, Lee defeated Taeler Hendrix, Veda Scott & Sonya Strong to win the Beyond Wrestling Tournament for Today

– In December 2016, Lee appeared on NXT, losing to Ember Moon

– Later that month, Lee was rumoured to have signed with WWE

