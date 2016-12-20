Heidi Lovelace

Dec 20, 2016 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Dori Elizabeth Prange
Height: 5’4″
Weight: 122 lbs.
Date of birth: January 9, 1991
Hometown: Edwardsburg, Michigan
Pro debut: 2010
Trained by: Billy Roc & OVW
Finishing move: Heidi-Can-Rana

Biography

– Prange started her career as ‘Miss Heidi’ in her local NWA promotions
– In 2012, Prange began competing for OVW as ‘Heidi Lovelace’
– On September 15, 2012, Lovelace defeated Taeler Hendrix to win the OVW Womens Title
– On October 14, 2012, Lovelace defeated Hendrix & Lylah Lodge to retain the OVW Womens Title
– On November 3, 2012, Lovelace defeated Hendrix & Josette Bynum to retain the OVW Womens Title
– Later that month, Lovelace began competing for SHINE Wrestling
– In October 2013, Lovelace made her first official SHIMMER appearance
– On February 1, 2014, Lovelace fought WIH La Copa Idolo Champion Joe Pittman to a no-contest
– On August 15, 2014, Lovelace defeated Matt Cage to win the AAW Heritage Title
– On September 12, 2014, Lovelace defeated Davey Vega to retain the AAW Heritage Title
– On December 6, 2014, Lovelance defeated Missile Assault Ant to win the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup
– In early 2015, Lovelace toured Japan with the Stardom promotion
– On June 14, 2015, Lovelace defeated Argus to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup
– On September 6, 2015, Lovelace defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova to retain the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup
– On September 11, 2015, Lovelace defeated Athena to win the AIW Womens Title
– On October 3, 2015, Lovelace defeated Tessa Blanchard to retain the AIW Womens Title
– In November 2015, Lovelace wrestled Veda Scott in an ROH dark match
– On December 13, 2015, Lovelace defeated A1 Zero Gravity Champion Kobe Durst by countout
– On February 12, 2016, Lovelace defeated Veda Scott to retain the AIW Womens Title
– On March 26, 2016, Lovelace defeated Santana Garrett to win the vacant PWS Majestic Cup
– On May 15, 2016, Lovelace defeated Josh Alexander to win the A1 Alpha Male Title
– On June 26, 2016, Team Slap Happy (Lovelace & Evie) defeated BaleSpin (Xandra Bale & KC Spinelli), Fly High WDSS (Kay Lee Ray & Mia Yim) and The Kimber Bombs (Kimber Lee & Cherry Bomb) in an Elimination Match to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– On July 3, 2016, Lovelace defeated Seleziya Sparx & Veda Scott to retain the A1 Alpha Male Title
– On August 6, 2016, Lovelace defeated Crazy Mary Dobson to retain the AIW Womens Title
– On October 30, 2016, Lovelace defeated Su Yung, Angel Rose & Arik Cannon to win the FEST One Night Tournament
– On November 11, 2016, Team Slap Happy defeated Fly High WDSS to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Team Slap Happy defeated The Rejected (Christina Von Eerie & Hudson Envy) to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– In December 2016, it was reported that Prange had signed with WWE

