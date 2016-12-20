Finn Balor Appears at Indie Show (Video), Stats on Top WWE Stars, WWE- Madden Continues

– The “UpUpDownDown” Madden tournament continues in this new video with Curtis Axel and Seth Rollins kicking off the quarterfinals:

– ESPN noted on Twitter that Chris Jericho’s WWE Roadblock match against Seth Rollins was his 140th career pay-per-view match. Jericho passed Big Show for 5th most in company history. The top 5 also includes John Cena, Kane and The Undertaker. ESPN also noted that each of Rollins’ previous 17 pay-per-view singles matches have been for titles. His match with Jericho broke that streak.

– As seen below, injured WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor made a surprise appearance at an Over The Top Wrestling show in Ireland this weekend. Below are photos and video:

Finn Balor is HERE !!! pic.twitter.com/rnnm4933UX — OTT WRESTLING (@OTTSideshow) December 17, 2016

