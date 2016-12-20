Evie

Dec 20, 2016 - by Jamie Cruickshank

photo credit: Gilda Pasquil

Real name: Cheree Crowley
Height: 5’6″
Weight: 132 lbs.
Date of birth: May 6, 1988
Hometown: Auckland, New Zealand
Pro debut: December 2007
Trained by: Impact Pro Wrestling
Finishing move: TTYL

Biography

– Evie began her career with IPW in her native New Zealand
– In 2012, Evie started to branch out from her homeland, making her first appearance in Australia
– On August 25, 2012, Evie defeated Jessie McKay to win the PWWA Interim Title
– On January 12, 2013, Evie defeated Shazza McKenzie to retain the PWWA Interim Title
– On April 27, 2013, Evie defeated Olivia Shaw to retain the IPW:NZ Womens Title
– On July 5, 2013, Evie defeated Jessie McKay & Kellie Skater to retain the PWWA Interim Title
– On August 3, 2013, Evie defeated Madison Eagles to unify the PWWA Interim Title with the PWWA Title
– On November 8, 2013, Evie defeated Jessie McKay, Michelle K Hasluck & Shazza McKenzie in a 4-Way Match to retain the PWWA Title
– In early 2014, Evie toured Japan with the Diana promotion
– Later that year, she began competing in the US for both SHIMMER and SHINE
– In October 2015, Evie made an appearance on NXT, losing to Nia Jax
– On December 6, 2015, Hyper Destroyers (Evie, Kellie Skater & Hiroyo Matsumoto) defeated Oedo Tai (Act Yasukawa, Kris Wolf & Kyoko Kimura) and Io Shirai, Momo Watanabe & Mayu Iwatani in a 3-Way Match to win the Artist of Stardom Titles
– On December 23, 2015, Hyper Destroyers defeated Hiromi Mimura, Momo Watanabe & Jungle Kyona to retain the Artist of Stardom Titles
– On January 24, 2016, Hyper Destroyers defeated Oedo Tai (Kyoko Kimura, Kaitlin Diemond & Viper) to retain the Artist of Stardom Titles
– On June 26, 2016, Team Slap Happy (Evie & Heidi Lovelace) defeated BaleSpin (Xandra Bale & KC Spinelli), Fly High WDSS (Kay Lee Ray & Mia Yim) and The Kimber Bombs (Kimber Lee & Cherry Bomb) in an Elimination Match to win the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– On November 11, 2016, Team Slap Happy defeated Fly High WDSS to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles
– The next day, Team Slap Happy defeated The Rejected (Christina Von Eerie & Hudson Envy) to retain the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles

