Coach Talks WWE Story Time Prank, WWE Prospect Has Indie Farewell (Video), Armando Estrada

Dec 20, 2016

– As noted, women’s wrestler Heidi Lovelace is one of the new WWE talents expected to report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Below is video of Heidi’s farewell at Alpha-1 Wrestling in Canada from this past weekend:

– Former WWE star Armando Estrada turns 37 years old today.

– Jonathan Coachman took to Twitter and commented more on last night’s WWE Story Time on the WWE Network, which featured D-Von Dudley telling a story about the time Vince McMahon helped prank Coach by enlisting police offers to “arrest” him for illegal gambling. Coach started crying as he was loaded into a police car. Coach took to Twitter and wrote the following on the story. Video from Story Time is also below.

