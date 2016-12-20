Coach Talks WWE Story Time Prank, WWE Prospect Has Indie Farewell (Video), Armando Estrada

– As noted, women’s wrestler Heidi Lovelace is one of the new WWE talents expected to report to the WWE Performance Center next month. Below is video of Heidi’s farewell at Alpha-1 Wrestling in Canada from this past weekend:

– Former WWE star Armando Estrada turns 37 years old today.

– Jonathan Coachman took to Twitter and commented more on last night’s WWE Story Time on the WWE Network, which featured D-Von Dudley telling a story about the time Vince McMahon helped prank Coach by enlisting police offers to “arrest” him for illegal gambling. Coach started crying as he was loaded into a police car. Coach took to Twitter and wrote the following on the story. Video from Story Time is also below.

D-von got this story about 80% right. At least I look good in animation. I will call @wwe and tell it correctly. But D-von was pretty good https://t.co/6gjyiWT3Bt — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 19, 2016

That was a long 45 minutes. @VinceMcMahon called it the greatest rib in history of the business https://t.co/UcgZlpdSX6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 20, 2016

honestly say it was the only time in my life where I said "how do I tell my preacher father that I lost my job over a football pool?" Lol https://t.co/bC6Dq4uFFU — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 20, 2016

If you missed it yesterday incredible job on this. Keep in mind @TestifyDVon got it about 80% right. https://t.co/5BZoXQftTY — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 20, 2016

To be clear @TestifyDVon didn't intentionally leave anything out. Just a few details a little off. But the main story is pretty good. https://t.co/XkaQEFko0E — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 20, 2016

