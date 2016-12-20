Bayley Wants Her Title Shot (Video), John Cena Hypes Return, Cesaro and Sheamus

Dec 20, 2016 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Bayley picked up a non-title win over RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Bayley talks to Mike Rome in this RAW Fallout video and says now that she’s 3-0 over Charlotte, she’s owed a title shot and it’s time for Mick Foley or Stephanie McMahon to give her a match. Bayley knows Charlotte is scared and says she should be because in 2017, Bayley will be hugging the title.

– WWE posted this video with RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus posing with their new titles backstage at RAW:

– John Cena tweeted the following to hype his in-ring return next Monday night at the SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City:

