Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing WWE Monday Night RAW

Dec 20, 2016 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped anything that went down on Monday Night RAW. Topics included:

*Mick Foley’s wardrobe choices
*The Tag Team Titles Turn Red
*Neville’s heel turn reasoning revealed
*The start of the Bayley-Charlotte Feud
*Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens make up

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/rawpostshow/121916.mp3

