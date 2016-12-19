WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Royal Rumble
It was announced on tonight’s RAW that WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will defend his title against WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, the same one used with Paul Ellering at WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto” a few months ago.
The 2017 Rumble will take place on January 29th from The Alamodome in San Antonio. The main event will see 30 Superstars, including Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg, compete in the Rumble main event.
Below is video of the cage being lowered on RAW tonight:
.@RealMickFoley says @FightOwensFight will face @WWERomanReigns again at #RoyalRumble, with @IAmJericho in a #SharkCage! #RAW pic.twitter.com/QyOJhYUfFV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2016
Take the damn US belt off of him already!!! Give it to someone else!
Following the last episode of RAW with Braun Strowman attacking Roman Reigns, I believe that will lead to a US title match between the 2, with Owens & Jericho costing Reigns the U.S title