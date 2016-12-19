WWE Universal Title Match Announced for Royal Rumble

It was announced on tonight’s RAW that WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will defend his title against WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, the same one used with Paul Ellering at WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto” a few months ago.

The 2017 Rumble will take place on January 29th from The Alamodome in San Antonio. The main event will see 30 Superstars, including Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg, compete in the Rumble main event.

Below is video of the cage being lowered on RAW tonight:

