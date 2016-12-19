TNA’s Next Live Pay-Per-View Event Airing In January

TNA’s next live pay-per-view will take place on Friday, January 6th from Universal Studios in Orlando, according to PWInsider. No word yet on the full name or concept for the pay-per-view but it will be another “One Night Only” event.

This event will air on all traditional pay-per-view distributors, as well as the Fite app. It will also air internationally with TNA’s various broadcast partners.

TNA will return to Universal Studios on January 5th and tape through January 12th.

