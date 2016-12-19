New WWE RAW Tag Team Title Belts Revealed Tonight (Video)

WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley revealed new belts for RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight’s show. You can see the new straps in the GIF and video below.

The new RAW Tag Team Titles are similar to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles but with a red background.

