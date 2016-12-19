WWE RAW Report – 12/19/16

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens with the usual video package.

– We’re live from Columbus as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole welcomes us and he’s joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is waiting with Chris Jericho. Owens welcomes us to The Kev… nope, The Chris and Kevin Show. Owens says there’s nothing he won’t do to make sure the title stays with him, even if it means taking a Codebreaker from his best friend. We see stills from “Roadblock: End of the Line” last night as Owens retained over Roman Reigns with Jericho’s help.

They talk about pulling off last night’s win and their friendship being stronger. Jericho gives him “The Hug of Jericho” and says they will be giving out payback to everyone the same way Santa Claus gives away coal. They knock Santa and Jericho calls him a stupid idiot. This brings out RAW General Manager Mick Foley, who isn’t happy about their knocks against Santa. Foley ends up making Jericho and Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Foley goes for the cheap pop but calls this Pittsburgh, not Columbus. Owens says they made sure he won last night and will do the same tonight. Foley is tired of Jericho getting involved in Owens’ title matches. Foley has a small cage lowered from above the ring, the same cage used at WWE NXT “Takeover: Toronto” with Paul Ellering. Jericho and Owens are not happy. If Jericho refuses to enter the cage, Foley threatens to prevent him from wrestling in a WWE ring again. Jericho ends up entering the cage but Foley has lost the key. He’s going to get the guys in the back to help get it open but in the meantime, Jericho is stuck.

– Back from the commercial and Jericho has been brought down from the cage. He’s backstage freaking out about the heights. Owens tries to console him but Jericho needs oxygen. Still to come, Reigns and Rollins vs. Jericho and Owens in the main event.

Big Cass vs. Rusev

We go to the stage, which is decorated for Christmas, and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Lana and Rusev are out next for this Roadblock rematch. The bell rings and they go right to work as Cass unloads.

Cass backs Rusev into the corner and unloads on him until the referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Rusev

– After the bell, Cass continues the beatdown as Enzo cheers him on from ringside. Rusev finally breaks free and retreats. JoJo announces Rusev the winner as his music hits and he stumbles to the back. Enzo and Cass stand tall in the ring.

– Still to come, new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Sasha Banks. She has her knee wrapped up and is using a crutch to walk.

Sasha enters the ring as we see stills from last night’s match. Sasha says tapping out three times last night not only almost broke her leg but it broke her heart. She says she and Charlotte have gone to war over the past few months and as much as it hurts her to say, the better woman won last night. Sasha says she calls herself The Boss but she doesn’t feel like The Boss anymore. Sasha calls Charlotte to the ring to look her straight in her eyes and congratulate her. Sasha waits and no one appears. Music finally hits but out comes Nia Jax.

Nia doesn’t care if Charlotte is coming out, she’s here to address Sasha. She says Sasha may be The Boss of these sheep but she will never be the boss of Nia. Nia says Sasha’s weak, wounded and most of all… just a little girl. Nia kicks Sasha’s bad leg out and she goes down. Nia picks Sasha up, yells that she’s the boss and launches her into the ropes. Sasha’s leg hits hard. Nia picks up the crutch and breaks it. Nia tosses the crutch and leaves the ring as Sasha looks on and we get a replay.

– Alicia Fox and Cedric Alexander are backstage walking. He has a match with Noam Dar next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Foley approaches Cesaro and Sheamus last night, talking about their big win over The New Day at Roadblock. Foley says he feels like a proud papa. He goes on and reveals the new RAW Tag Team Titles – similar to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles but with a red background. Sheamus and Cesaro argue about the color of the belts. A referee runs in and needs Foley for an emergency. The camera cuts to Braun Strowman throwing a fit and attacking crew members. Braun says Sami only lasted 10 minutes last night because he let him. Braun wants Sami tonight. Foley says Sami is 100 miles from here and suggests Braun take the night off. Braun threatens “or else” and walks off.

Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and Noam Dar is out as is Cedric Alexander with Alicia Fox. 205 live announcer Austin Aries joins Cole and Graves to call the match. The bell rings with Cedric unloading and taking control as we go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Cedric ends up making a comeback and hitting the Lumbar Check for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Alicia joins Cedric in the ring for a celebration. Dar speaks from the floor and congratulates Cedric. Dar says they must be even now but no, Cedric has what he wants… the beautiful Alicia Fox. Dar says all he wants for Christmas is Foxy baby. Cedric talks trash as Dar makes his exit and Alicia looks on.

– We see The New Day walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes The New Day. Not calling them the RAW Tag Team Champions is odd. They have a few words before the new RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus come out. Kofi Kingston jokes about them getting new belts the first day after winning but says they knew someone would take the titles one day and they’re glad it was Cesaro and Sheamus. The New Day congratulates them. Sheamus speaks but Xavier Woods shuts him down and gets a “shame” chant going. They were congratulating Cesaro, not Sheamus. Cesaro and Sheamus go to enter the ring but they’re having issues with each other.

Sheamus brings up breaking The New Day’s record but Woods fires back. This goes on until Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come out. They take credit for Cesaro and Sheamus winning the titles, because of the many beatdowns they’ve given to The Nerd Gang. The Shining Stars are out next. This leads to a big brawl breaking out as we go to commercial.

Cesaro, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston and Big E vs. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and The Shining Stars

Back from the break and Primo goes at it with Kofi as we have an eight-man underway, made by Foley during the commercial. Primo keeps control and sends Kofi to the floor. Anderson tags in and brings Kofi back in for a 2 count. Anderson keeps control and tags in Gallows. Gallows rocks Kofi with a right hand and drops him for a 2 count. Gallows with a headbutt. Anderson tags back in for some double teaming. Anderson keeps Kofi grounded now.

Gallows comes back in as they keep Kofi in their corner. Gallows slams Kofi but misses an elbow drop. Gallows gets up and boots Kofi. Kofi comes off the second rope but Gallows catches him and chokeslams him. We go to commercial with Gallows standing tall over Kofi.

Back from the break and Anderson is still in control of Kofi. Kofi counters a move but Anderson stops him from tagging. Anderson takes Kofi to the top. Kofi fights back and hits a tornado DDT. Gallows tags in and knocks Big E off the apron. The Shining Stars nail dives onto Sheamus and Cesaro. Gallows floors Kofi with a big boot. Anderson tags in for the Boot of Doom and a 2 count.

Kofi drops Anderson and sends Gallows to the floor. Big E finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson with suplexes. Big E stands over Anderson and dances. He runs the ropes but Sheamus tags himself in. Sheamus and Big E have words. Epico runs in but Sheamus sends him to the apron for the forearms. Sheamus brings Epico back into the ring for the rolling senton. Sheamus readies for a Brogue Kick but has to knock Primo off the apron. Epico rolls Sheamus up for 2. Sheamus takes back control and tags in Cesaro for the double team. Primo breaks the pin attempt by Cesaro. Sheamus with a Brogue on Primo. Gallows with a big kick on Sheamus. Big E takes out Gallows. Anderson takes out Big E. Cesaro with a big uppercut on Anderson. Cesaro hits the Cesaro Swing on Epico now. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter and Epico taps for the win.

Winners: The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus

– After the match, the bickering between the champs continues as The New Day looks on. They show respect to Cesaro as Sheamus continues posing in the corner.

– We get a look back at tonight’s opening segment. Still to come, our tag team main event.

– Enzo and Cass are backstage talking about what happened with Rusev earlier. Cass says Rusev got everything that was coming to him but Enzo isn’t sure. A man brings them a letter. Enzo is being sent to mandatory sensitivity training for exposing himself on RAW a few weeks back. Cass wishes him good luck and walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Neville. We see his Roadblock attack on TJ Perkins and Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. Neville says he destroyed Swann and Perkins last night, and you people cheered him. Neville says people usually only cheer for him because they think he’s small or vulnerable, if people feel sorry for him. Neville doesn’t need their pity and doesn’t want their sympathy. He says they can take their cheers and stick them. Neville sends a warning if your favorite cruiserweight appears on 205 Live and says he’s going to obliterate the division. Swann’s music hits and out he comes to the stage. He wonders what happened to the Neville he used to look up to. Neville tells him to shut up and talks about how he took Swann under his wing in Japan. Since then, Swann’s career has sky-rocketed but where’s the gratitude, the respect? Neville calls himself the true king of the cruiserweights.

Swann enters the ring and says he’s the #1 as long as he has the title. Brian Kendrick comes out next and defends Neville, saying he and Neville are responsible for the division. They move around Swann and Neville says it seems Swann needs to be taught his place. Swann attacks first but they beat him down. TJ Perkins’ music hits next and he runs down but Neville kicks him in the face. Perkins gets beat down now. Neville leaves the ring and Kendrick hits Sliced Bread #2 on Perkins.

– Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Darren Young and Bob Backlund are backstage at sensitivity training. A woman named Colleen McCarthy is their instructor for the night. Enzo walks in and she makes him the first one to introduce himself. He’s here because he exposed his Italian sausage to his co-workers. Jinder is next. She asks how to spell his name and Enzo speaks up, “S.A.W.F.T!” The class is off to a rough start but the instructor seems optimistic. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and it looks like Enzo isn’t enjoying class.

Sin Cara vs. Titus O’Neil

We go to the ring and the bell rings. This match was made after a RAW Pre-show altercation. They barely get going when Braun Strowman’s music hits.

Braun marches to the ring and enters. He floors Sin Cara first. Titus attacks from behind but Braun levels him. Braun takes Titus to the floor and nails a big running powerslam. Cara flies out of the ring but Braun catches and plants him. Referees come down to check on Titus and Cara. Braun scoops Cara and takes him up to the stage. Foley appears and Braun drops Cara at his feet. Braun says he warned Foley. Braun picks Cara back up and launches him off the stage into a big display of Christmas presents. Braun destroys the Christmas setup on the stage. We go to replays as Cara is laid out. Foley looks on at the carnage as a referee calls for a stretcher to take Cara out.

– Still to come, the Iron Woman is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Jericho is backstage upset about the shark tank and hanging high like a sexy pinata while a bunch of stupid idiots yell at him. Owens needs him to focus on tonight’s match. Owens gets Jericho hyped up but he’s still worried about the cage.

– We go to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte says she was going to invite Sasha out but there’s a reason she was an easy target for Nia. Charlotte says she beat the boss out of Sasha at Roadblock. Charlotte says you can put her in any era and she’d still be the greatest. She mentions WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and The Fabulous Moolah. Charlotte calls herself the queen of pay-per-view. Charlotte goes on bragging until Bayley’s music hits and out she comes.

Bayley believes it’s time for the Bayley – Charlotte rivalry to begin now that the Sasha – Charlotte rivalry has ended. Fans pop. Bayley brings up how she already has 2 pins over Charlotte and Charlotte has none. They go on until Bayley challenges her to a match. Charlotte says since Bayley is dressed like a fifth grader, she will take her to school. Charlotte calls for a referee as we go to commercial.

Bayley vs. Charlotte

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway. They trade holds. Bayley drops Charlotte first.

More back and forth now. Bayley takes Charlotte down with a headlock. Bayley keeps Charlotte down for a few minutes. Charlotte takes back control. Bayley with an elbow and an arm drag. Bayley nails a crossbody for a 2 count. Bayley kicks up and mocks Charlotte with a Flair strut. Bayley keeps control as Charlotte goes to the floor for a breather. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Charlotte took control on the floor. Charlotte keeps Bayley grounded with scissors now. Charlotte with a 2 count before slamming Bayley’s face into the mat. Bayley finally makes a comeback and unloads. Bayley with the elbow to the back of the neck and the running clothesline. Bayley takes Charlotte to the apron for a cutter on the middle rope. Bayley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner, and a running back elbow. Charlotte runs into a boot. Bayley goes to the top but Charlotte turns it around.

Charlotte shoves Bayley’s face into the bottom turnbuckle and walks on her. Charlotte nails the top rope moonsault but Bayley kicks out at 2. Charlotte goes on for another close pin attempt. Bayley fights back but Charlotte unloads. Bayley catches a chop and ends up getting the non-title pin.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley celebrates as Graves shows us via replay that the referee made a bad call. Charlotte raises her title as Bayley celebrates.

– We go backstage to sensitivity training. Enzo still looks bored. After some bad comedy with Bo and Bob & Darren, Enzo takes a shot at Jinder and calls him a schmuck. Jinder disses Enzo and the segment ends with a staredown.

– Still to come, Reigns and Rollins vs. Owens and Jericho. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and everyone is getting their certificate for passing class. Enzo says he doesn’t need his, he’s already certified. He runs some game to the instructor and wants to trade Instagram handles. She calls him unbelievable. Rusev walks in and stares Enzo down. He goes to leave but Jinder appears in the door way. They beat Enzo down and destroy him. Lana appears and slaps Enzo’s face before Rusev puts him through a table and leaves him laying.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins for tonight’s main event. WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Chris Jericho. Jericho and Owens take control of Rollins to start the match. Rollins ends up turning it around on Jericho. Reigns tags in to a mixed reaction as they double team Jericho. Reigns drops a big elbow for a 2 count.

Jericho and Owens try to walk out on the match but Reigns and Rollins stop them on the ramp. Rollins brings Jericho back into the ring and they go at it. Reigns tags in and they double team Jericho for a few seconds. We go to commercial with Reigns and Rollins standing tall.

Back from the break and Reigns unloads on Owens. He knocks Jericho off the apron. They end up cutting him off and Jericho comes in to keep Reigns down. Reigns fights back but Jericho dropkicks him. Owens mocks Reigns. Owens tags in and keeps Reigns down until Jericho comes back in to keep up the assault. Owens nails a cheap shot while the referee is dealing with Rollins. 2 count by Jericho.

Reigns tries to fight them both off but Jericho dropkicks him. Owens tags back in and stomps away on Reigns. Owens with a headlock now. Reigns manages a Samoan Drop out of nowhere. Rollins and Jericho tag in at the same time and unload. Rollins fights off Jericho and Owens , taking them both out. Jericho and Rollins tangle and trade counters. Rollins nails an enziguri and clotheslines Jericho to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive, taking out Owens and Jericho. Rollins goes to springboard in but Owens holds his leg while Jericho distracts the referee. Rollins kicks him away and hits the knee on Jericho. Rollins goes for a Frogsplash but Jericho gets the knees up… Jericho applies the Walls of Jericho but Rollins makes it to the rope. Jericho gets hit by a Superman punch. Reigns waits for a tag. Braun Strowman runs down and yanks Reigns off the apron for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

– After the bell, Braun attacks Reigns as Jericho and Owens double team Rollins in the ring. Braun enters the ring and Jericho and Owens leave. Braun nails Rollins with a big fist and the running powerslam. Jericho and Owens roll Reigns into the ring. Braun yells and hits the running powerslam on Roman. Braun stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Jericho and Owens watch from the ramp as Braun stands over Reigns and Rollins. RAW goes off the air with Braun staring out at Owens and Jericho.

